Gina Mastantuono Sells 719 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $586.92. 766,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,891. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.72, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $560.61.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

