Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -576.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $832.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Aegis increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

