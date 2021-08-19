Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted to Buy at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

