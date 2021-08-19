Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of GSL opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $22.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54.

GSL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

