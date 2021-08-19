Gnosis (GNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $298.46 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for about $198.37 or 0.00426691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $298.46 million and $4.82 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00860168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00105457 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

