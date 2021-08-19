GokuMarket Credit One Day Volume Reaches $286,727.00 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $286,727.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00374331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

