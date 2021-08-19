Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. DRDGOLD Limited has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

