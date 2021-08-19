Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $279,000 in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ribbit LEAP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $5,702,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEAP opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

