Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PAVmed worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PAVM opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32. PAVmed Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $505.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

