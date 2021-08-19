Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Eagle Bancorp Montana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 49.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBMT opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

