Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 65.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $392.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,153 shares of company stock worth $103,782. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

