Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

