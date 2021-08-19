Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,631,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in O2Micro International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. O2Micro International Limited has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.70.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O2Micro International Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

