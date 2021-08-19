Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 4,718 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32. PAVmed Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

