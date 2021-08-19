Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,001,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Afya by 2.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,897,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $5,120,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

