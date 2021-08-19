Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.02.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

