GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) in a report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of GDRX opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 195,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $6,184,923.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,512,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,634,893 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 62.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

