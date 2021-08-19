Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $62,269,748. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $143.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

