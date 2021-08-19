Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 529 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAA by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 85,781 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of IAA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 337,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

IAA stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.73. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

