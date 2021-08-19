Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
