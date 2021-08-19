Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

