Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 75.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 128.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 161.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCBC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23. Greene County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $255.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

