Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 1.6%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.61. 2,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 791,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Grifols by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,928 shares during the period. Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $24,203,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

