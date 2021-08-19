GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of APEOF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. GrowMax Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
About GrowMax Resources
