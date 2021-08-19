GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of APEOF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. GrowMax Resources has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get GrowMax Resources alerts:

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources. The firm focuses in the operation of Bayovar property, located in Sechura Desert in northwestern Peru. It also involves in the distribution of fertilizers. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GrowMax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowMax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.