Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Down 3.4%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 130,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 71,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.68 target price on shares of Grown Rogue International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -659.73.

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.