Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

AVAL stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

