Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GBOOY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.30. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Bank, Long-term Savings, Brokerage, and SOFOM and Other Finance Companies. The Consolidated Bank segment includes a range of products and services including retail and wholesale banking.

