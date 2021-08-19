Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,014 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,866% compared to the average volume of 405 call options.
TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
NYSE:TV opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.06.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
