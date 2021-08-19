Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,014 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,866% compared to the average volume of 405 call options.

TV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NYSE:TV opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

