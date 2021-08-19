Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

NYSE:GGM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.