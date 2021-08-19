Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

NYSE GHLD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,004. Guild has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $290.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Research analysts expect that Guild will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

