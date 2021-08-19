GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 6th. This is a boost from GWA Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

GWA Group Company Profile

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, markets, and distributes building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as and domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and Clark brands.

