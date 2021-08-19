GWM Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,482. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $192.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.