GWM Advisors LLC Has $648,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

GPN opened at $166.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.