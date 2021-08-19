GWM Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $83.51.

