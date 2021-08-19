GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $38,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

WYNN stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

