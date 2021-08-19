GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Tops $50.29 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $50.29 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000108 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001205 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,497,141 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

