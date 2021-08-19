Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of HLG stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $36.84. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Hailiang Education Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

