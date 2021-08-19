Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.85. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

