Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hanger from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $852.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.58. Hanger has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanger will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hanger during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

