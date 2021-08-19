Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 240,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNSBF remained flat at $$18.20 during midday trading on Thursday. Hansa Biopharma AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNSBF. Danske began coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.