Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) PT Set at €90.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLAG. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €131.44 ($154.63).

Shares of HLAG opened at €218.40 ($256.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €190.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €230.20 ($270.82).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

