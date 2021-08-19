Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 13,606 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $214.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.