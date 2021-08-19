Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 123.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,022,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $556.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

