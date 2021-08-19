Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,095 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.