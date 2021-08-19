HashCoin (HSC) Market Cap Tops $532,748.35

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. HashCoin has a market cap of $532,748.35 and $69,610.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.05 or 0.00859455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106226 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

