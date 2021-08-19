HC Wainwright Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $3.25

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 221.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USAS. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

USAS stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 3,883.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

