Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.72

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 3354660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.