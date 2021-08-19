Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

HLX stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $524.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 3.39.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 4,839,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after buying an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

