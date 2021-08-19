HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.81 ($66.84).

HLE stock opened at €61.00 ($71.76) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of -16.54. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

