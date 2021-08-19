HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Head to Head Review

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chimera Investment and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.44 $88.85 million $1.46 10.27 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Volatility & Risk

Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chimera Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chimera Investment and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 2 0 0 1.67 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chimera Investment currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.33%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 83.38% 11.55% 2.48% HG N/A -1.28% -1.26%

Summary

Chimera Investment beats HG on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

