Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,540,000 after buying an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $61,847,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after buying an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,936,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.89.

NYSE:SIX opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

